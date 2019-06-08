0 Saturday storms trigger early morning flood advisory, kick off soggy weekend in Central Florida

Heavy rainfall across Central Florida triggered a flood warning early Saturday.

Friday saw 1 to 3 inches of rain fall across Central Florida and the weekend will see more of the same.

There is an improved chance for rain and showers Saturday as increased tropical moisture from a storm system moves in from the west.

Localized flooding is possible with heavy pockets of rain expected throughout the weekend.

Parts of Marion County were under a flood advisory after receiving more than 3 inches of rain as strong storms moved through in early Saturday.

Expect to see widespread shower activity throughout Central Florida on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The wet pattern will continue for the next couple of day with a 70% chance of isolated showers and storms in the mornings and afternoon.

Northwestern counties including Marion, Sumter and Lake have already seen several inches of water.

All the rain will give a break from the heat, with high temperatures expected to reach the mid-to upper 80s.

The rain chances will stay high over the next week as Florida residents feel the impact of the rainy season.

