Dry start, but rainy weather expected to move through Central Florida

It was a dry start to Tuesday, but the day will bring a 50% chance of stormy weather.
“Today won’t be a washout, but it will be another active day. Scattered rain and storms will become more widespread this afternoon,” certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.
Related Headlines
The average high temperature will be 86 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.
Download: WFTV news & weather apps | Hour-by-hour forecast
Spotty showers are expected in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies and an average low temperature of 73 degrees.
Isolated thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday.
“We’ll have another chance of rain tomorrow, but by the end of the week, drier weather returns. The weekend looks great with some cooler nights,” Shields said.
The tropics are quiet, and the rip current risk is moderate.
“Long period of east swells will contribute to a moderate risk for rip currents at east Central Florida beaches. Always swim within sight of life guard. Rough surf will also impact the surf zone and be hazardous to swimmers entering the ocean today,” according to the National Weather Service.
Watch: Eyewitness News for the latest weather updates
Check your 5-Day Forecast below:
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
Watch: Eyewitness News for the latest forecast
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}