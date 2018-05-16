0 Scattered rain; peeks of sunshine to develop afternoon storms

3:15 p.m.

Plenty of moisture continues to stream in from the south right over Central Florida. Some neighborhoods across the the region have enjoyed some partly sunny skies during the first part of the afternoon, while others have remained under mostly cloudy skies.

This period of partly sunny skies may provide enough heating to create some thunderstorms within the next couple hours through the early evening.

This afternoon the thunderstorms will be isolated and a bit more limited than yesterday, due to the lack of deep moisture in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Don't let your guard down, as the isolated storms that do develop over Central Florida could still be strong.

11:30 a.m.

Rain continues to develop and move into Central Florida. Heavy rain and storms likely again this afternoon.

Here are the storm threats for this afternoon. Watch out for very heavy rain and tremendous lightning. pic.twitter.com/84MrOJ0B84 — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) May 16, 2018

8:40 a.m.

You'll be able to feel the humidity Wednesday before the rain arrives.

There is a low-end risk of a brief tornado or waterspout in Central Florida, according to according to certified meteorologist Brian Shields.

We still run the low-end risk of a brief tornado or waterspout (tornado over water) today...we'll monitor. Live on Channel 9... pic.twitter.com/Eu6DpkLWKb — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 16, 2018

4:15 a.m.

You will want to keep the umbrellas handy again as storms move into Central Florida on Wednesday.

The day will start off with sun and some clouds, but the rain and storms will develop in the late morning through the afternoon, according to certified meteorologist Brian Shields.

There is a 70 percent chance some of the storms could be severe.

1-3" of rain for many of us yesterday - and again today! See you on 9 & Good Morning!! pic.twitter.com/6Chcwpayty — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 16, 2018

