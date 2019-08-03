  • Scattered showers and storms continue to impact Central Florida

    By: Kassandra Crimi , Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - 12:00 p.m.

    Central Florida can expect scattered showers and storms to impact the area once again. Areas along the East Coast could see some of the heaviest rain, with the possibility of two to three inches.

    Storms could trigger more rounds of flooding across our area. Make sure to stay away from flooded roads. Remember: "Turn Around, Don't Drown."

    The afternoon high will be around 90 degrees.

     

     

