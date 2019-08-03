Scattered showers and storms continue to impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - 12:00 p.m.
Central Florida can expect scattered showers and storms to impact the area once again. Areas along the East Coast could see some of the heaviest rain, with the possibility of two to three inches.
Storms could trigger more rounds of flooding across our area. Make sure to stay away from flooded roads. Remember: "Turn Around, Don't Drown."
The afternoon high will be around 90 degrees.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be moving offshore within the hour; but keep the umbrellas handy. More showers and t'storms are expected today. pic.twitter.com/llREnVZ8BE— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) August 3, 2019
It's a cloudy start to the day in #DaytonaBeach. pic.twitter.com/dSzuZZzL8p— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) August 3, 2019
