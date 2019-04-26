Scattered showers, storms headed toward areas of Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Rain is expected to move through the northern areas of Central Florida Friday. 🌧️
There is a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms, and a few could be strong.
The temperature will reach an average high of 84 across Central Florida.
“Rain will continue to impact northern areas of Central Florida this morning. Additional scattered showers and storms will redevelop in the early afternoon. That’s when metro Orlando will have the best chance to see rain. All of this will be out of the area before sunset leading to a nice and dry weekend ahead,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said.
While the showers will be clearing late, Friday night will be mostly clear with a low of 63 degrees.
It’ll be a warm weekend: sunny and in the 80s. ☀️
If you’re heading to the beach, rip currents will be moderate.
There's a lower end risk for a couple strong to severe storms tomorrow.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) April 25, 2019
Main threats will be winds over 40mph.
Some storms could reach our northern areas as early as sunrise. pic.twitter.com/BAuBPqWFto
