  • Scattered showers, storms headed toward areas of Central Florida

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    CENTRAL FLORIDA - Rain is expected to move through the northern areas of Central Florida Friday. 🌧️

     

    Related Headlines

    There is a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms, and a few could be strong.

     

    The temperature will reach an average high of 84 across Central Florida.  

     

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

     

    “Rain will continue to impact northern areas of Central Florida this morning. Additional scattered showers and storms will redevelop in the early afternoon. That’s when metro Orlando will have the best chance to see rain. All of this will be out of the area before sunset leading to a nice and dry weekend ahead,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said.

     

    Download: WFTV Weather app to get live updates

     

    While the showers will be clearing late, Friday night will be mostly clear with a low of 63 degrees.

     

    It’ll be a warm weekend: sunny and in the 80s. ☀️

     

    If you’re heading to the beach, rip currents will be moderate.

    Follow our certified meteorologists on Twitter for live updates:

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories