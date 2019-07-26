  • Scattered storms across Central Florida; ponding, lightning

    By: Sarah Wilson , Irene Sans

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain chances are forecast to follow us into the weekend, keeping temperatures below the triple-digit heat felt in weeks past.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said highs are set to stick right around 90 through the weekend.

    The break from the triple-digit feeling heat is thanks to a rare July cold front that pushed through Thursday. That front brought with it increased rain chances that are sticking around through the weekend.

    Friday’s forecast calls for a 60 percent chance of rain, and Saturday and Sunday have a 50 percent chance of scattered rain and storms.

    The official high temperature in Orlando only reached 82 degrees Thursday, which 10 degrees below the average for this time of the year, and it tied the record for the coolest high temperature on the day.

    As the front stays parked over our area, showers are expected to continue Friday. Numerous storms will be possible throughout the day. Some storms could also develop, bringing gusty winds and torrential rains. 

    The tropics

    There is no tropical development expected anywhere in the Atlantic tropics during the next 2 days. 

