Scattered storms through Monday; cold front on the way to Central Florida

It will be another warm day Monday in Central Florida.
The high temperature will be 86 degrees with a 60 percent chance of scattered showers.
Related Headlines
“We’ll have a higher chance of rain early this week. Rain from the Bahamas continues to move in. We’ve been so dry, so, this is good news overall,” certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.
Download: WFTV news & weather apps | Hour-by-hour forecast
Storms will be scattered throughout the day on Monday, overall moving to the northwest. There will still be a chance for passing showers with embedded storms on Monday night, low temperatures around 73 degrees.
Storms will be moving relatively fast to the northwest, but they could still leave around a half-inch of rain for some locations.
We will continue with a high chance for showers and storms on Tuesday as a cold front approaches Florida. By Wednesday, the front will be crossing Central Florida and the storm chance will continue to be above 40 percent. The work-week will end with drier and much more comfortable conditions. There will be mostly sunny skies and the humidity will also feel much lower.
At the beach, the rip current risk is moderate. "The rough, breaking surf can tow you down, making you susceptible to getting caught in a dangerous rip current. Ask a lifeguard about ocean hazards when you arrive at the beach an only swim within sight of a lifeguard," the National Weather Service said.
Watch: Eyewitness News for the latest weather updates
Check your 5-Day Forecast below:
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
Watch: Eyewitness News for the latest forecast
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}