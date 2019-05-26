Scorcher Sunday: Hot days ahead with plenty of sunshine, record highs predicted

With temperatures reaching well above average, people in Central Florida need to be prepared for the heat.
The daytime high for Sunday will be 95 degrees, with temperatures reaching 97 degrees Memorial Day.
The heat index for Memorial Day and Tuesday will be at or above 100 degrees.
People outside need to stay safe in the heat by drinking plenty of water and limiting exposure to the sun.
Central Florida will see well above average temperatures through Thursday.
If your looking for afternoon storms to cool things down, the dry air is keeping rain chances down to zero for Central Florida.
Max heat index (feels like temps) will be a couple degrees higher than our actual highs today. But, I don't expect any triple-digit numbers...today. pic.twitter.com/nYlwQkyGWl— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) May 26, 2019
Heads up across Florida: The scorching heat kicks in today!🌴☀️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FLbPaUgqIw— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 26, 2019
