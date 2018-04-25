  • Several brush fires across Central Florida create smoky conditions, driving hazards

    By: Tom Terry , Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Several brush fires across Central Florida are creating smoky conditions for drivers.

    Brush fire Triangle is sparking up flames Tuesday near Interstate 4 and State Road 417 in the Orlando area, according to Florida Forest Service Orlando.

    Officials said the fire is 60 percent contained and has scorched 40 acres.

    Brush fire near I-4 and State Road 417
    Source: FFS Orlando
    Brush fire near I-4 and State Road 417
    Source: FFS Orlando

    In Volusia County, a brush fire has spread to more than 100 acres, according to Florida Forest Service Bunnell.

    The fire is 40 percent contained.

    No homes are in danger and no roads have been closed at this time.

     

     

    A controlled burn in Lake County created smoky conditions Tuesday afternoon in downtown Orlando.

    The wind has moved the smoke from southwest Lake County to metro Orlando.

    >>> Download the free WFTV weather app <<<

    Several viewers have called the WFTV Newsroom to ask why downtown Orlando looks so smoky.

    Certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the smoke should dissipate some after sunset.

    Click here for a map of controlled burns in the state.

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Several brush fires across Central Florida create smoky conditions,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fix underway to stop flooding on US 17/92 in Maitland

  • Headline Goes Here

    After Maria: Puerto Rico weather radar built, projected to be working soon

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hurricane names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate being retired

  • Headline Goes Here

    Central Florida: New hurricane season, new ways to improve message