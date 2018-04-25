Several brush fires across Central Florida create smoky conditions, driving hazards

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Several brush fires across Central Florida are creating smoky conditions for drivers.
Brush fire Triangle is sparking up flames Tuesday near Interstate 4 and State Road 417 in the Orlando area, according to Florida Forest Service Orlando.
Officials said the fire is 60 percent contained and has scorched 40 acres.
Florida Forest Service on scene of 45 acre Brush Fire @ I-4 and 417. The Fire is 40% contained. Motorist should use “Extreme Caution” due to smoke possibly impacting the highway. Will Update. #FLFire pic.twitter.com/bYbDsioLXY— FFS_Orlando (@FFS_ORLANDO) April 25, 2018
In Volusia County, a brush fire has spread to more than 100 acres, according to Florida Forest Service Bunnell.
The fire is 40 percent contained.
No homes are in danger and no roads have been closed at this time.
#Break91Fire in Volusia County is now 40% contained and is estimated over 100 acres. PLEASE note acreage is an estimate. Still NO structures in danger and no road closures at this time. FHP is monitoring 95 for hazards. pic.twitter.com/UBnhvxNwCx— FFS Bunnell (@FFS_Bunnell) April 25, 2018
A controlled burn in Lake County created smoky conditions Tuesday afternoon in downtown Orlando.
The wind has moved the smoke from southwest Lake County to metro Orlando.
>>> Download the free WFTV weather app <<<
Several viewers have called the WFTV Newsroom to ask why downtown Orlando looks so smoky.
Certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the smoke should dissipate some after sunset.
Click here for a map of controlled burns in the state.
Here's another look at the smoke and the cities in the path. pic.twitter.com/OIlM7PXQLe— tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) April 24, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}