Severe storms arrive to Central Florida; tornado watch in effect for some counties

    By: Irene Sans , Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Dangerous storms arrive to Central Florida. Make sure you have at least three ways of receiving weather alerts. Expect damaging wind gusts, hail and the possibility for tornadoes to develop in Central Florida. 

    The same line of storms that is making its way down to Central Florida already developed a tornado in the Florida Panhandle. Around 8:30 a.m., a tornado was confirmed outside of Tallahassee, according to Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie. McCranie said the storm was moving through the panhandle at 80 mph and that similarly fast-moving storms are expected in the Orlando area later Friday.

    As the storms get closer, the wind will pick up a bit more. The storms will enter Central Florida from northwest to southeast. The storms will arrive to Marion County first, around noon, then continue to move to the southeast. Some isolated storms could develop ahead of the main line across parts of Osceola and Orange counties. The weather is forecast to continue to deteriorate, with the highest chance of severe storm warnings between 3 and 8 p.m.

     

     

    Besides frequent and intense lightning, these storms could develop damaging winds in excess of 50 mph, small hail and isolated tornadoes. 

    Certified meteorologist Rusty McCranie, Kassandra Crimi and Irene Sans have been monitoring the storms' development all morning. Certified meteorologist George Waldenberger joins them this afternoon for the newscast starting at 4 p.m. through the evening. They will be tracking the storms online and on air throughout the day. To stay on top of the latest weather updates, download the WFTV weather app here.

    After getting off to a stormy start, the skies are forecast to clear for the rest of the weekend, with cooler weather taking hold. During the holiday weekend, high temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-70s – a drastic drop from the 90s seen earlier in the week.

