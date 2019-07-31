Severe storms moving across Central Florida; lightning, damaging gusts

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready for a hot and muggy day, Central Florida. Wednesday is slated to be one of the hottest day we’ve had in more than a week, with feels-like temperatures topping out at 105.
Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said the actual highs will be around 93.
About 40 percent of Central Florida will receive measurable rain with the chance for storms. Some storms will provide some relief from the extreme heat. Storms will spark along the coast inthe early afternoon, then slowly move inland as the afternoon progresses. Breezes, either sea or outflows from storms, will collide creating some stronger clusters of storms in the afternoon. Be mindful of torrential amounts that could leave ponding on some strees, frequent lightning, and strong gusts created by these storms.
For the rest of the week, about half of Central Florida will continue to receive measurable rain each day, increasing by the week's end. When it’s not raining, it’s still forecast to be hot and muggy, with highs in the low 90s.
How will the Caribbean tropical wave affect Central Florida?
Read here: Watching two tropical waves; heavy rain for Florida through the weekend
It will be one of the hotter and muggier afternoons in well over a week across Central Florida.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) July 31, 2019
Max feels like temps will be over 100 degrees across the area. pic.twitter.com/1fXGvI3dLv
Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:
