Severe storms sweep Central Florida, moving east; life-threatening lightning

A front moving through Sunday will bring scattered showers with continued afternoon storm activity across Central Florida.
Some storms may become severe, with lighting, strong winds and small hail.
Parts of Marion County were under a severe thunderstorm warning just before noon.
Some storms brought lightning and 1 to 2 inches of rain Saturday afternoon, with strong wind gusts of 40-50 mph.
Temperatures will stay warm this week, with highs in the upper 80s to 90 degrees.
These storms are no joke. Packed with lightning and strong gusts. Please stay indoors.— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 5, 2019
Coastal Counties (S. Volusia thru Brevard) they will arrive within a couple hours. #stormalert9 https://t.co/7HTgjMoczD
60 mph wind threat. Severe t-storm warning for Sumter and Polk Counties until 2pm. Get weather alerts: https://t.co/cNHkwRXBg2 #FLwx #Florida #Orlando #StormAlert9 pic.twitter.com/FsQjTaKpNG— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) May 5, 2019
Seeing some impressive rain totals already.#Dunnellon 3.61”#Belleview 3.36”#Ocala 2.54”#SilverSprings 1.84”#Fruitland 1.42” pic.twitter.com/uLPolGoMgy— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) May 5, 2019
Rain and storms impacting portions of Central Florida this afternoon. ...and there's more rain and storms to come. @GWaldenWFTV and I will be here monitoring. We'll keep you posted. pic.twitter.com/Md9VIxBq0X— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) May 5, 2019
WHAT ABOUT TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT?
The National Hurricane Center continues to give this area of disturbed weather a 10 percent chance of developing once it parallels Georgia and the Carolinas. It will remain over the western Atlantic and a cold front will keep it over the water by late this weekend. This area does not represent a threat to Florida if it develops, as it will be moving north and then out to the open Atlantic. Also, we already received the moisture from this system during the past two days.
NEXT WEEK
A cold front is currently scheduled to reach Florida early next week. As of now, the front seems to be weakening and it will likely dissipate, or stall, close to Central Florida enhancing shower activity for Monday and Tuesday. We will continue to monitor the evolution of this next front and update you on TV, online and our WFTV Weather app.
Our team of certified meteorologists will work through the weekend and monitor the cold front as it moves closer to Central Florida and bring you prompt updates on our WFTV Weather app and on wftv.com.
