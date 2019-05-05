  • Severe storms sweep Central Florida, moving east; life-threatening lightning

    By: George Waldenberger , Kassandra Crimi , James Tutten , Irene Sans

    A front moving through Sunday will bring scattered showers with continued afternoon storm activity across Central Florida. 

     

    Some storms may become severe, with lighting, strong winds and small hail.

     

    Winds along the east central coast of Florida

     

    Parts of Marion County were under a severe thunderstorm warning just before noon.

     

    Some storms brought lightning and 1 to 2 inches of rain Saturday afternoon, with strong wind gusts of 40-50 mph. 

     

    Temperatures will stay warm this week, with highs in the upper 80s to 90 degrees.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Check the water temperatures

     

    WHAT ABOUT TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT?

    The National Hurricane Center continues to give this area of disturbed weather a 10 percent chance of developing once it parallels Georgia and the Carolinas. It will remain over the western Atlantic and a cold front will keep it over the water by late this weekend. This area does not represent a threat to Florida if it develops, as it will be moving north and then out to the open Atlantic. Also, we already received the moisture from this system during the past two days. 

    NEXT WEEK
    A cold front is currently scheduled to reach Florida early next week. As of now, the front seems to be weakening and it will likely dissipate, or stall, close to Central Florida enhancing shower activity for Monday and Tuesday. We will continue to monitor the evolution of this next front and update you on TV, online and our WFTV Weather app.

    Our team of certified meteorologists will work through the weekend and monitor the cold front as it moves closer to Central Florida and bring you prompt updates on our WFTV Weather app and on wftv.com.

     

     

