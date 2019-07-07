  • Showers, storms develop over Central Florida on Sunday, inches of rain expected in some areas

    By: Kassandra Crimi , George Waldenberger , James Tutten

    Updated:

    The chance for afternoon storms will continue Sunday after Saturday’s showers dropped inches of rainfall around Central Florida.

    Scattered showers and storms will will have a 60% chance to develop Sunday afternoon. Some areas may see lightning and strong winds.  

    Related Headlines

    Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city

    Widespread rain and storm coverage is expected in the late afternoon to early evening hours.

    Some locations Saturday picked up two to four inches of rainfall and the same is expected for Sunday.

    Tips: Beat the heat

    Driving winds will push developing storms to the east coast throughout the afternoon and evening.

    The afternoon rain and storm trend will continue this week as high temperatures reach the low 90s for most of Central Florida.

    An area of low pressure that will move though the southeast over the next five days has a 50% chance for tropical development.

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Watch your full 5-day forecast below:

     

     

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories