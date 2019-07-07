Showers, storms develop over Central Florida on Sunday, inches of rain expected in some areas

The chance for afternoon storms will continue Sunday after Saturday’s showers dropped inches of rainfall around Central Florida.
Scattered showers and storms will will have a 60% chance to develop Sunday afternoon. Some areas may see lightning and strong winds.
Widespread rain and storm coverage is expected in the late afternoon to early evening hours.
Some locations Saturday picked up two to four inches of rainfall and the same is expected for Sunday.
Driving winds will push developing storms to the east coast throughout the afternoon and evening.
The afternoon rain and storm trend will continue this week as high temperatures reach the low 90s for most of Central Florida.
An area of low pressure that will move though the southeast over the next five days has a 50% chance for tropical development.
Heavy storms again hit Central Florida. Here's the latest timing so you can plan the rest of your Sunday. #WFTV #FLwx #Florida #Orlando pic.twitter.com/0QBSpmiU0F— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) July 7, 2019
Heavy rain and lightning building toward downtown #Orlando from the west. Get weather alerts when nearby storms turn dangerous with https://t.co/cNHkwRXBg2 #WFTV #FLwx #Florida #Orlando pic.twitter.com/MqD19GrvE7— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) July 7, 2019
Closely watching storms tracking near #Daytona Int'l #Speedway. #CokeZeroSugar400 #WFTV #FLwx #Florida #DaytonaBeach @Disupdates @CBrueyWFTV @JKepnerWFTV pic.twitter.com/SHf0kHeEMY— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) July 7, 2019
Storms are firing off again...monitor radar here: https://t.co/QHkNbjluaw #WFTV #FLwx #Florida #Orlando pic.twitter.com/Nnpbot0iV5— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) July 7, 2019
Chance of development over the next 5 days has increased to 40%. Stay tuned for our #EyeOnTheTropics Coverage. pic.twitter.com/OWVah2CCpj— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) July 7, 2019
Watch your full 5-day forecast below:
