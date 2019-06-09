  • Showers, storms expected for most of Central Florida on Sunday

    By: Kassandra Crimi , Tom Terry , James Tutten

    Updated:

    A muggy but drier morning Sunday will lead to increased shower activity later in the day.

    Showers and storms will start to develop in the midday as high temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.

    Expect shower activity to move from west to east across the state in the early afternoon.

    Residents should keep watch for numerous showers and storm activity Saturday evening with lightning and some downpours possible in areas.

    Overall, Central Florida is forecast to have a 70 percent chance of rain for Sunday with some areas possibly getting more than an inch of rain.

    Rain chances are forecast to stay around 50 to 60 percent throughout the rest of the week.

