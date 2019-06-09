Showers, storms expected for most of Central Florida on Sunday

A muggy but drier morning Sunday will lead to increased shower activity later in the day.
Showers and storms will start to develop in the midday as high temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Expect shower activity to move from west to east across the state in the early afternoon.
Residents should keep watch for numerous showers and storm activity Saturday evening with lightning and some downpours possible in areas.
Overall, Central Florida is forecast to have a 70 percent chance of rain for Sunday with some areas possibly getting more than an inch of rain.
Rain chances are forecast to stay around 50 to 60 percent throughout the rest of the week.
Heavy storms just west of downtown #Orlando, moving east at 15mph. Going to be an active rest of the afternoon across central Florida. @WFTVWeather app is always at the ready for you. #StormAlert9 pic.twitter.com/hLtnHTId51— tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) June 9, 2019
Very strong winds near 50mph moving into southern Osceola county, about 15mi south of Harmony. #StCloud #Kissimmee. pic.twitter.com/uI2blba6eb— tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) June 9, 2019
Busy afternoon of storms, with severe ones in southern Brevard #PalmBay #Melbourne, and others in the southern Polk, and moving into southern Osceola county. Track them anytime on our @WFTVWeather app. #StormAlert9 pic.twitter.com/T84QVOm5WG— tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) June 9, 2019
Isol'd storms firing near the coastline, now. Expect more rain and storms throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/d8kXx0VW92— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) June 9, 2019
