Sizzling summer continues: Less rain means temperature will soar in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It’s a hot start to the week in Central Florida, with a lower chance of rain Monday.
“Today will be hot. Since we won’t have as much rain around, the temperatures will soar,” Severe Weather Center meteorologist Brian Shields said.
The average high temperature will be 94 degrees. It’ll be partly cloudy, with a 30% chance of isolated afternoon storms.
“Many of us will top out in the middle 90s, with a heat index over 100. There will still be some storms, and this afternoon, expect about a 30 to 40% chance, mainly inland,” Shields said.
The rest of the week will maintain in the low 90s.
If you are working outside or going to the beach, remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.
