Soggy start to the week: 70% chance of rain, storms across Central Florida

Monday’s forecast calls for a soggy start to the week with widespread rain and storms saturating the greater Orlando area.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said the forecast calls for a 70 percent chance of rain and storms on Monday with a high of 88.
He said the higher chance of rain is set to stick around early in the week, with rain chances decreasing the latter half of the week as temperatures increase back into the 90s.
