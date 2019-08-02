0 Soggy start to weekend: Lower temps, higher rain chances Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready for a soggy Friday across Central Florida as high rain chances bring cooler temperatures to the area.

Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Friday's forecast calls for a 70 percent chance of rain and a high of 86. She said the forecast calls for off and on showers and storms throughout the day.

Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city

READ MORE: Strong tropical wave moving over Atlantic likely to strengthen

Rain will begin earlier on Friday as tropical moisture from the disturbance labeled Invest 95L moves closer to Florida. Expect morning showers and more clouds. Highs on Friday will stay in the mid- to upper 80s as thick clouds will be present all day. Showers will come in waves throughout the afternoon and will continue during the evening.

This tropical wave is being guided by a strong high-pressure system over the central Atlantic that will take it east of Florida, but with most of its moisture moving over the Peninsula.

THREATS FOR FLORIDA

As the tropical moisture increases, we can expect high rain chances across the southern half of the peninsula, including Central Florida.

July was a wet month, unusually wet for South Florida, but most of Central Florida could use the rain as totals for the year, for most of the official stations, are below average. This won't be the only opportunity to get in par with the rain totals, we still have two-thirds of the wet season to go.

Rainfall could reach, and surpass for some, 2 inches each day through the weekend. Be careful with any flooded areas you might encounter. Remember, turn around, don't drown.

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News

Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.