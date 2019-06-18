0 Soggy Tuesday: Afternoon rainstorms expected to hit Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It’s expected to be a soggy Tuesday across Central Florida, with a 70 percent chance of afternoon rain and storms in the forecast.

“Another very high chance of rain for us in Central Florida today. The direction of the storms will be different from yesterday. Rain will move from west to east, so expect some higher amounts of rain along the coast,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

It will be a mostly cloudy day. The high temperature will be an average of 88 degrees, with an average low temperature of 74 degrees.

“A few spots could end up with three inches of rain, leading to localized flooding problems. The high chance of rain sticks around tomorrow, but drier and much hotter weather arrives late week,” Shields said.

Rain chances will wind down through the rest of the week, and with more sunshine and less rain, temperatures will increase into the low 90s.

At the beach Tuesday, rip currents are moderate.

Thunderstorms watch vs. warning:

A severe thunderstorm watch means thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area.

A severe thunderstorm warning indicates severe weather has been spotted by radar and there is imminent danger to life and property.

According to Redcross.org, every year people are killed or seriously injured by severe thunderstorms, despite warning.

Florida is the lightning capital of the United States, and contrary to popular belief, it can strike in the same place twice.

