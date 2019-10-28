Air Force's X-37B OVT lands at Kennedy Space Center, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - If you heard a loud boom this morning in Brevard County, there’s good reason for it.
Officials said the Air Force’s X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle Mission 5 successfully landed early Sunday morning at Kennedy Space Center.
The X-37B OVT was in orbit for more than two years, according to officials.
The spaceplane was used to improve technology that allows scientists and engineers to recover experiments tested in a long-duration space environment.
Officials said the mission launched Sept. 7, 2017 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station onboard a Space X Falcon 9 booster. The U.S. Air force is preparing to launch the sixth X37B mission in 2020.
