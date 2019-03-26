Pence calls for landing US astronauts on moon in 5 years

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Vice President Mike Pence is calling for landing astronauts on the moon within five years.
Read: Historic all-female spacewalk canceled, not enough space suits that fit correctly
Related Headlines
At a meeting of the National Space Council in Huntsville, Alabama, on Tuesday, Pence said NASA needs to achieve that goal "by any means necessary." He says NASA rockets will be replaced by commercial rockets, if necessary, given this new sense of urgency.
This summer marks the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing. Pence says the first woman on the moon and the next man there will be U.S. astronauts launched by U.S. rockets from U.S. soil.
Read: Astronauts take spacewalk to swap space station's batteries
Pence leads the National Space Council. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told the group that NASA will do everything possible to meet the deadline.
Speaking on plans to return astronauts to the Moon in the next 5 years, @VP Pence says, "America will once again astonish the world with the heights we reach, the wonders we achieve & we will lead the world in human space exploration once again." Watch: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/xoThsQ89fW— NASA (@NASA) March 26, 2019
…𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘰𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬!🌙 @VP Pence has just announced the plan for our astronauts to return to the surface of the Moon by the year 2024. And this time, we’re visiting new territory – the South Pole! Follow along as we continue our journey of space exploration. pic.twitter.com/I2JBnqOZXq— NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) March 26, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}