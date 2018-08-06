  • Set your alarm: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Tuesday morning

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - To see the next rocket launch from the Space Coast, you need to stay up late Monday – or wake up early Tuesday, depending on how you look at it.

    SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Air Force station.

    The rocket will carry into orbit an Indonesian satellite called Merah Putih, which will help provide internet and phone service to rural parts of southeast Asia.

    According to the Kennedy Space Center, the name Merah Putih represents the red and white of the Indonesian flag.

    The launch window is early Tuesday morning from 1:18 to 3:18 a.m.

    According to the Kennedy Space Center's website, there are no launch viewing opportunities available at the facility for Tuesday's launch because the launch window is outside the visitor complex's operating hours.

