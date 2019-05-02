SpaceX confirms its crew capsule was destroyed in ground testing

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX has confirmed that its crew capsule was destroyed in ground testing two weeks ago.
A company vice president said Thursday it is too soon to know what went wrong during the April 20 test or whether the capsule's March space flight contributed to the failure.
Flames engulfed the capsule a half-second before the launch-abort thrusters were to fire. SpaceX still cannot access the test stand at Cape Canaveral because of toxic fuel contamination.
Vice president Hans Koenigsmann said the cargo version of the Dragon capsule, meanwhile, is safe to fly to the International Space Station.
SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon rocket with station supplies at 3:11 a.m. Friday. The flight was delayed by a power problem that occurred at the station Monday and was fixed Thursday.
Crew Dragon Destroyed: @NASAKennedy for #CRS-17 briefing. Hans Koeingsmann @SpaceX also addresses anomaly that destroyed Crew Dragon just prior to April 20 static-fire test of the SuperDraco thrusters. He adds it's still early in the investigation. #WFTV— Melonie Holt (@MHoltWFTV) May 2, 2019
