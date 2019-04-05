SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch rescheduled for Tuesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is now targeting Tuesday for the second launch of its massive Falcon Heavy rocket.
The launch will send communication satellite Arabsat-6A to orbit from Launch Complex 39A at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
The launch was originally set for Sunday, but was rescheduled after the rocket launch company was unable to preform a static test fire on Thursday.
Space news sources shared photos of SpaceX performing its test fire on Friday around noon.
The Titusville Police Department is warning drivers in the area to expect heavy delays before and after the launch.
This is only the second Falcon Heavy launch for SpaceX.
The first Falcon Heavy launch was in February 2018. That test launch was famously marked by SpaceX founder Elon Mush sending a dummy payload into space carrying a red Tesla Roadster with a test pilot dummy named Starman.
Tuesday's launch window will open at 6:36 p.m.
WFTV will have a crew covering the launch and will stream the event online.
Static fire of Falcon Heavy complete—targeting April 9 launch of Arabsat-6A from Launch Complex 39A in Florida— SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 5, 2019
