Stalled cold front brings all-day rain, scattered thunderstorms and possible severe storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — A stalled cold front over central Florida is bringing rain throughout the day, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected.

The cold front has stalled over central Florida, leading to good rain chances throughout the day. Scattered showers will persist through the morning, with heavy rain possible north of Orlando.

A handful of thunderstorms may occur during the afternoon, with some potentially strong to severe. The strongest storms could produce heavy rain, wind gusts of 35 mph, and frequent lightning.

Hail is possible in northern counties, and a brief spin-up is possible mainly along the Atlantic coast.

The thunderstorm threat will dissipate by sunset, but widespread showers will continue across the region. Rain is expected to end by lunchtime tomorrow.

High temperatures will return to the low 70s by tomorrow afternoon.

