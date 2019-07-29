  • Steamy temps, high rain chances to start the week across Central Florida

    By: Rusty McCranie , Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Plan to keep your umbrella close by this week as high rain chances remain in the forecast.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said heavy downpours could drop as much as 1 to 2 inches of rain Monday with frequent lightning and gusty winds.

    “I think those umbrellas will be getting a workout,” McCranie said.

    Rain chances are set to stick around 50 percent much of the week.

    When it’s not raining, McCranie said it’s still forecast to be hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s.

