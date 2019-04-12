0 Steamy weekend across Central Florida; severe weather for parts of US

Temperatures will be in the 90s this weekend across Central Florida. The winds will be from the southeast on Saturday and lots of moisture will be coming in from the Atlantic, making the day very sticky. On Sunday, the humidity will increase even more, with dew points in the low 70s, and with the wind coming in from the southwest, the temperatures will be reaching the low 90s and could feel as if they are around the mid-90s.

The shift in winds on Sunday will be driven by an approaching cold front that will bring the temperatures back down to the low 80s on Monday.

Before the front arrives on Sunday, showers and isolated storms will be popping across Central Florida. About 40 percent of Central Florida will receive measurable rain. Scattered showers could linger into the morning hours on Monday.

Got plans to be outside? Make sure to stay hydrated and use sunscreen. Ultraviolet rays are very strong during this time of the year, due to the sun’s angle.

Severe weather threatens parts of US this weekend

The system associated with the cold front threatens parts of eastern Texas through Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama, with the risk for severe wind gusts, tornadoes and large hail. This is a typical springlike storm that will likely be producing life-threatening conditions across many cities in the south-central U.S. on Saturday and then spreading to the southeast to the Ohio Valley on Sunday.

If you are traveling to areas threatened by severe weather this weekend, make sure to have our WFTV Weather app turned on and allowing notifications. It will alert you if a warning is issued.

Our chief certified meteorologist will have the timing of the front arriving to Central Florida, starting at 4 p.m. on Eyewitness News.

We will monitor the weather across the U.S. and locally and keep you updated through the weekend on our weekend newscasts starting at 5 a.m., with certified meteorologist Kassandra Crimi, and at 6 p.m., with certified meteorologist George Waldenberger.

