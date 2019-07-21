  • Storm chances increase as temperatures rise Sunday afternoon

    By: Kassandra Crimi , James Tutten

    Updated:

    A hot and steamy morning will lead to increased chances for rain and storms Sunday afternoon.  

    Highs are expected to reach the low to mid-90s with heat index values ranging from 98-103 degrees.

    Related Headlines

    Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city 

    Showers and storms will become quite numerous in the afternoon and evening across Central Florida.  

    Some storms could turn strong to even severe.

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News

    The biggest concerns will be heavy rain, winds gusts over 50 mph, and coin-sized hail in some areas.  

    There is also a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic that has a 20% chance to develop over the next five days.

    Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:

    READ: Lightning likely cause after massive blaze destroys home near Windermere, firefighters say

     

     

     

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories