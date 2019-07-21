Storm chances increase as temperatures rise Sunday afternoon

A hot and steamy morning will lead to increased chances for rain and storms Sunday afternoon.
Highs are expected to reach the low to mid-90s with heat index values ranging from 98-103 degrees.
Showers and storms will become quite numerous in the afternoon and evening across Central Florida.
Some storms could turn strong to even severe.
The biggest concerns will be heavy rain, winds gusts over 50 mph, and coin-sized hail in some areas.
There is also a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic that has a 20% chance to develop over the next five days.
Storms starting to fire up in Brevard County. pic.twitter.com/Ik7UmmK5l3— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) July 21, 2019
We're watching a weak tropical wave just east of the Bahamas. Low chance of development. pic.twitter.com/LXWz5GJmyn— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) July 21, 2019
