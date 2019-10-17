Storm system over Gulf of Mexico moves toward Florida; watches issued

THURSDAY’S FORECAST: Mostly cloudy and cooler
- High temperature: 89.
- Low temperature: 68.
- No rain expected.
- Rip current risk at the beach is LOW.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Tropical impacts bring rain, storms
- Friday has a 30% chance of rain.
- Saturday has a 60% chance of rain and storms.
- Sunday has a 40% chance of rain and storms.
EYE ON THE TROPICS: Gulf disturbance
- Good chance (70%) of seeing the next tropical system.
- If named, it will be Nestor.
- If the system tracks west, Central Florida will be drier.
- If the system tracks east, rain will hit Central Florida.
The tropical disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico has been labeled Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 by the National Hurricane Center late Thursday morning. This means that this system will continue to evolve and become a tropical storm, since it is currently not a tropical system but it's coming closer to land, they have started to issue watches and warnings.
THREATS
Storm Surge: Dangerous storm surge and the tide could cause flooding well past coastal areas. From Indian Pass Florida to Chassahowitzka Florida storm surge can reach between 3 and 5 feet. From Chassahowitzka to Clearwater Beach Florida between 2 and 4 feet.
Expect some areas with higher amounts depending on the tide.
Wind: Tropical storm winds, above 39 mph, are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area by late Friday, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous.
Rainfall: Between 2 and 4 inches this weekend from the central Gulf Coast and northern and central Florida to the eastern Carolinas, with isolated maximum amounts of 5 inches.
We will continue to monitor the evolution of the system and bring you the latest on Eyewitness News, WFTV.com and on our free WFTV Weather app.
