ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready for the return of triple-digit heat Tuesday as temperatures are forecast to feel like 100 degrees in Central Florida.
Tuesday will be a typical summer day in Central Floroda. High temperatures close to average for this time of the year in the low 90s, muggy, with heat indices reaching the low 100s. The sea breeze will spark scattered storms moving from the coast to inland locations during the afternoon. About 40 percent of Central Florida will receive measurable rain Tuesday afternoon.
Related Headlines
-
What's the difference? Hurricane, tropical storm and tropical depression
-
NOAA releases 2019 hurricane season forecast; near-average outlook
-
'NO SCAM' price gouging app launched to help Floridians report violations
-
PHOTO GALLERY: Looking back at hurricane damage
-
Hurricane evacuation: Helpful apps for finding gas, hotel rooms, traffic routes
Scattered lightning storms have already formed, here's the latest rain timing for the rest of the day. #Orlando #Florida #WFTV #FLwx pic.twitter.com/hFxCE9A92j— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) July 30, 2019
Huge lightning machine as storm cells merge over I-95, near #Titusville #PortStJohn. Not much movement. #StormAlert9 pic.twitter.com/HOnTJDK1pU— tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) July 30, 2019
80 miles of pretty solid rain and storms for the I-95 drive in Volusia and Brevard counties. pic.twitter.com/xjDIkO7xrY— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) July 30, 2019
Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city
The main threats with afternoon storms will be pockets of heavy rain and frequent lightning. Strong clusters are likely to drop 1 to 3 inches of rain.
For the rest of the week, about half of Central Florida will continue to receive measurable rain each day, increasing by the week's end. When it’s not raining, it’s still forecast to be hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s.
How will the Caribbean tropical wave affect Central Florida?
Read here: Unorganized tropical wave brings flash flood threat to PR; high rain chance to Fla.
Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News
Storm chances will be a little lower across Central Florida today. That being said, the highest concentration will be over the I-4 corridor in the afternoon, including metro Orlando. pic.twitter.com/pdyqY9W3cp— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) July 30, 2019
Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}