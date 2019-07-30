  • Storms affecting parts of Central Florida; wet week's end

    By: Rusty McCranie , Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready for the return of triple-digit heat Tuesday as temperatures are forecast to feel like 100 degrees in Central Florida.

    Tuesday will be a typical summer day in Central Floroda. High temperatures close to average for this time of the year in the low 90s, muggy, with heat indices reaching the low 100s. The sea breeze will spark scattered storms moving from the coast to inland locations during the afternoon. About 40 percent of Central Florida will receive measurable rain Tuesday afternoon.

    The main threats with afternoon storms will be pockets of heavy rain and frequent lightning. Strong clusters are likely to drop 1 to 3 inches of rain. 

    For the rest of the week, about half of Central Florida will continue to receive measurable rain each day, increasing by the week's end. When it’s not raining, it’s still forecast to be hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s.

