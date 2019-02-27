0 Storms approach Central Florida; gusts, isolated high rainfall

Storms have started to approach Central Florida from the Gulf of Mexico as the upper level disturbance and the warm front also get closer to our area. Some other storms have developed over Osceola, eastern Orange and Brevard Counties.

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

Climate Change News

As the warm front progresses combined with an upper level disturbance and a developing sea breeze, the storms will develop after 3 p.m., traveling from the west over Central Florida. The highest rain and storm chance will be focused from the metro area north. About 60 percent of Central Florida will get measurable precipitation, stronger showers and storms first affecting inland locations then moving toward the East Coast.

The main threat from the storms will be lightning, some gusty winds about 40 mph and isolated high rainfall. Some areas could receive over 1.5 inches of rain Wednesday afternoon. Overall, the showers will be more scattered as compared to Tuesday's showers which were more widespread.

Showers and storms will likely be near the East Coast by 6 p.m. and a few lingering lighter showers inland. Precipitation will end, across all of Central Florida, by midnight. Make sure to plan ahead and take your time on the roads.

Skies will gradually clear overnight and temperatures will drop to the low to mid-60s with light winds from the north-northwest. Patchy fog could hinder visibility Thursday morning, dissipating by 9 a.m. By the afternoon, the skies will be mostly sunny and it will feel warm. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 80s, with winds from the west-northwest at about 10 mph.

TRENDING NOW:

A slight chance for showers return on Friday afternoon due to moisture surging from the south and the chance for the sea breeze to develop. The clouds will increase through the morning and showers will develop after 3 p.m. along the coast and move inland through the afternoon. By 9 p.m., the showers will end and the skies will remain partly cloudy.

Unusual warm temperatures will prevail throughout the weekend, as high temperatures run between 8-12 degrees above average for this time of the year. Conditions will remain mostly sunny, great for the beach.

The next front has been showing signs of stalling over Central Florida by Monday evening into Tuesday. With the cold front stalling over Central Florida, we are forecasting scattered showers for Monday and Tuesday. We will continue to monitor the evolution of this front, depending on how far south it makes it, we could have better, cooler weather. If the front stays longer over Central Florida or a bit north, the weather should remain more unstable and warm.

See an updated forecast in the weather section of wftv.com, and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News with certified meteorologist Brian Shields starting at noon.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9

© 2019 Cox Media Group.