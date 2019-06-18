  • Storms approach Downtown Orlando; lightning, downpours

    By: Irene Sans , Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - It’s expected to be a soggy Tuesday across Central Florida, with a 70 percent chance of afternoon rain and storms in the forecast.   

     

    A line of storms is approaching Downtown Orlando, expected to arrive by 2 p.m. These storms will continue to move toward the coast, producing downpours and frequent lightning. 

     

    High rainfall expected for some areas, reaching close to 2 inches. A few spots could end up with three inches of rain, leading to localized flooding problems.

     

     

     

     

    The day will remain mostly cloudy, with high temperature around 88 degrees, overnight lows falling to about 74 degrees. 

     

    The high rain coverage lingers for Wednesday, but drier air will filter, reducing rain chances to less than 30 percent of Central Florida, mainly in the afternoon. With more sunshine, expect high temperatures to be in the low 90s to end the workweek. 

    At the beach Tuesday, rip currents are moderate.

     

    Thunderstorms watch vs. warning:

     

    A severe thunderstorm watch means thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area.

     

    A severe thunderstorm warning indicates severe weather has been spotted by radar and there is imminent danger to life and property.

     

    According to Redcross.org, every year people are killed or seriously injured by severe thunderstorms, despite warning.

     

    Florida is the lightning capital of the United States, and contrary to popular belief, it can strike in the same place twice.

     

    Check your five-day weather forecast below:

     

