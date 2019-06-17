0 Storms build across Central Florida; frequent lightning, flooding possible

Deep tropical moisture arrives to Central Florida and promises to produce heavy rainfall for some. The area of deep tropical moisture dampened South Florida all weekend and is slowly traveling northward. Expect heavy showers that could produce localized flooding. Some areas could get between 2 to 3 inches of rain.

Showers have built inland over the early afternoon and will move from southeast to northwest.

Temperatures will be between the mid- to upper 80s, with a higher range in places where showers and storms take longer to arrive, likely west and north of Orlando.

THREATS

Frequent lightning is possible Monday afternoon. When thunder roars, go indoors. Lightning can strike well away from the base of a thunderstorm. If you have plans outdoors, make sure you have a way to receive lightning alerts and know when thunderstorms are building near your area.

Heavy rain and storms could produce localized flooding across parts of Central Florida. Some places may receive over 2 inches of rain. Avoid driving through flooded streets.

Showers & storms move over Central Florida from the south. Deep tropical moisture lingers through Tuesday, but direction will change. It'll still be hot & muggy.

Rain coverage decreases by the week’s end.

THE REST OF THE WEEK

Tuesday’s forecast will be a continuation of Monday’s forecast, with showers and storms affecting most of Central Florida. Rain chances then will wind down through the rest of the week, and with more sunshine and less rain, temperatures will increase. Expect temperatures to be in the low 90s by the end of the workweek.

