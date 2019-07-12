0 Storms chances decrease as temperatures heat up this weekend

Central Florida can expect a reduced chance for afternoon storms as Tropical Storm Barry pulls moisture into the gulf this weekend.

Most Central Florida residents can expect to see partly cloudy and warm conditions with average high temperatures reaching 92 degrees with a heat index of 102.

Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city

The chance for scattered storms will be around 40% Friday afternoon and 30% over the weekend.

The light scattered storm activity means some areas can see up to an inch of rain Friday as other areas see none.

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News

With the reduced rain chances, things will also start to heat up Saturday and Sunday. Most of Central

Florida can expect a 30% chance for rain and temperatures around 93 and a heat index of 105 degrees.

People in Louisiana are bracing for Tropical Storm Barry, which is expected to make landfall in the state Friday night into early Saturday.

Some areas of Louisiana can expect to see more than a foot of rain as Barry slowly moves through the state over several days.

Scattered storms today (this is 6 PM). The rain chance goes down this weekend & temps go up. I'm tracking that, and Barry, on 9 now. pic.twitter.com/w6XC0npORV — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) July 12, 2019

Heads Up: As Barry moves away from Florida, we get hotter this weekend!☀️⛈🌴🥵 pic.twitter.com/057EPDcrUe — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) July 12, 2019

Every tropical system is different. They each have their own calling card. You can throw the "category" out the window for this because rain/flooding is the life-threatening element. Over 15" of rain will be possible in spots! pic.twitter.com/b4Xjj38GP6 — Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) July 12, 2019

Watch your full 5-day forecast below:

Watch Eyewitness News for the latest weather updates.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.