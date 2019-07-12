  • Storms chances decrease as temperatures heat up this weekend

    By: Brian Shields , James Tutten

    Updated:

    Central Florida can expect a reduced chance for afternoon storms as Tropical Storm Barry pulls moisture into the gulf this weekend.

    Most Central Florida residents can expect to see partly cloudy and warm conditions with average high temperatures reaching 92 degrees with a heat index of 102.

    Related Headlines

    Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city

    The chance for scattered storms will be around 40% Friday afternoon and 30% over the weekend.

    The light scattered storm activity means some areas can see up to an inch of rain Friday as other areas see none.

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News

    With the reduced rain chances, things will also start to heat up Saturday and Sunday. Most of Central

    Florida can expect a 30% chance for rain and temperatures around 93 and a heat index of 105 degrees. 

    People in Louisiana are bracing for Tropical Storm Barry, which is expected to make landfall in the state Friday night into early Saturday.

    Some areas of Louisiana can expect to see more than a foot of rain as Barry slowly moves through the state over several days.

     

     

     

     

    Watch your full 5-day forecast below:

     

    Watch Eyewitness News for the latest weather updates.

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories