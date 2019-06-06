  • Storms develop inland, wet afternoon commute; coastal rain by sunset

    By: Kelly Healey , Irene Sans

    Updated:

    CENTRAL FLORIDA - Rain is in the forecast for Central Florida Thursday.

    “Showers and storms are again possible, and this will help cool us off for a brief time,” Severe Weather Center meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.  

    There is a 40% chance of rain Thursday, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid '90s across Central Florida. Orlando's high forecast is 94 degrees.

    Humidity is high, and by 2 p.m., it will make temperatures feel like they are in the triple digits.

    The rain is expected to continue through the weekend, with temperatures slightly above average around 92 degrees each day. 

    The chance for showers and storms will continue through the end of this work week. Showers will develop after noon, mainly moving in from the south-southwest. They will reach coastal locations by 6 p.m., and linger through sunset. 

    Chief certified meteorologist Tom Terry will be live startign at 4 p.m. on Eyewitness News tracking today's storms and with this weekend's wet forecast.

    As always, remember to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen.

