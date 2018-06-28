Storms diminish; a few more expected isolated tonight

Storms moved in over Central Florida at the beginning of the afternoon and moved close to the coast by 4 p.m.
The east coast sea breeze developed and the storms that affected the western counties shortly after noon moved closer to the east coast colliding with the sea breeze. The storms are producing strong and torrential rain over eastern Orange, extreme northeastern Osceola, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia Counties just in time for the afternoon commute. Expect these storms to diminish after sunset.
Remember: It's illegal in Florida to drive with your hazards on while it's raining.— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) June 28, 2018
Showers -- some heavy -- for the evening commute #StormAlert9
Recuerden que es ilegal en #Florida manejar con las luces de emergencia encendidas solo porque está lluviendo. pic.twitter.com/fssoAjfs1N
If you are under a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning head to the lowest level of your home, in a central room, away from doors and windows.
THE FORECAST
The chance for showers and storms returns Friday afternoon. The active pattern will continue with the heat dominating, developing afternoon thunderstorms through the weekend.
High temperatures will also soar into the mid-90s Saturday and Sunday.
