0 Storms dissipate, passing showers; cooler week ahead

Strong and severe thunderstorms produced by a cold front approaching Central Florida will continue to lose muscle.



Sunday afternoon was dominated by severe storms racing from west to east between 40-50 mph. The first round of thunderstorms produced several reports of wind gusts in excess of 50 mph and there was a report of a funnel cloud spotted in Flagler County 3 miles northwest of Rima Ridge, shortly after 3:30 p.m.

WOW! Be careful if you have to be out and about today! Strong winds and rain making for a tough drive right now. @WFTV #FLwx @GWaldenWFTV pic.twitter.com/oVzI9wn3X3 — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) April 15, 2018

No sooner did I tweet and this started. You can hear the wind rattling the door. @news965wdbo @WFTV @WFTVWeather pic.twitter.com/AEQscgu4q6 — Caleb Graham (@CalebGraham) April 15, 2018

The second batch of storms were much weaker as the first round took much of the energy in the atmosphere, leaving it a bit more stable. In fact, with the second round, there were no severe weather warnings issued. Moderate showers will continue to enter Central Florida, winding down by 9 p.m.

The showers produced some much needed rain. The next drought outlook will be issued on Thursday morning and there could be a significant improvement as the rain Central Florida received last Tuesday was not accounted for.

The drought monitor is cut off every Tuesday at 7 a.m., and the update is released on a weekly basis on Thursday mornings.

AFTER THE FRONT: APRIL COOL-DOWN



This front promises to bring much cooler conditions for most of the next work week.

Lows will be in the low to mid 50s, and highs flirting with the low-80s. Temperatures will try to rebound to the upper-80s by Thursday, but the humidity will still feel comfortable.

CENTRAL FLORIDA CLIMATE CHANGE NEWS

