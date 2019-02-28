0 Storms move offshore, light spotty showers tonight; toasty days ahead

Storms moved offshore and the showers ceased in Central Florida. There is still a slight chance for a light passing shower or two before midnight, but any shower that develops will be very brief.

The upper level disturbance and the warm front moved away from Central Florida. Afternoon showers and storms left, generally speaking, between a quarter to one inch rainfall across the region, especially in Lake, Seminole east Orange Volusia and Brevard counties.

Skies will gradually clear overnight and temperatures will drop to the low to mid-60s with light winds from the north-northwest. Patchy fog could hinder visibility Thursday morning, dissipating by 9 a.m. By the afternoon, the skies will be mostly sunny and it will feel warm. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 80s, with winds from the west-northwest at about 10 mph.

A slight chance for showers return on Friday afternoon due to moisture surging from the south and the chance for the sea breeze to develop. The clouds will increase through the morning and showers will develop after 3 p.m. along the coast and move inland through the afternoon. By 9 p.m., the showers will end and the skies will remain partly cloudy.

Unusual warm temperatures will prevail throughout the weekend, as high temperatures run between 8-12 degrees above average for this time of the year. Conditions will remain mostly sunny, great for the beach.

The next front has been showing signs of stalling over Central Florida by Monday evening into Tuesday. With the cold front stalling over Central Florida, we are forecasting scattered showers for Monday and Tuesday. We will continue to monitor the evolution of this front, depending on how far south it makes it, we could have better, cooler weather. If the front stays longer over Central Florida or a bit north, the weather should remain more unstable and warm.

