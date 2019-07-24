0 Storms over Central Florida; frequent lightning, strong gusts possible

ORLANDO, Fla. - Don’t forget to grab your umbrella. Wednesday’s forecast calls for a soggy afternoon across Central Florida.

A cold front approaching Florida is bringing instability with it. It will become stationary over Central Florida, igniting plenty of storm activity during the next three days. Wednesday afternoon will bring above-average rain and storm chances. About 70 percent of Central Florida is likely to receive measurable rain. Sixty percent coverage is forecast for Friday and Saturday. By Sunday, the stationary front will dissipate, but still expect typical afternoon thunderstorms to affect our region.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for high temperatures in the low 90s and showers throughout the day. Some storms may develop strong winds and torrential rainfall.

Showers have already affected Central Florida since midmorning hours. The storms will continue to move from west to east during the day.

Expect the storms to cease by sunset, and low temperatures will drop to the mid-70s overnight.

Eye on the Tropics

The same cold front that will increase storm chances across the southeast U.S., including us here in Central Florida, could leave enough energy behind over the Gulf of Mexico to develop a tropical disturbance. The National Hurricane Center is giving a 20 percent chance for tropical development over the northern region of the Gulf of Mexico during the next five days.

We will continue to monitor the evolution of this front and keep a close eye on any disturbance that might develop.

