0 Storms slowly ending in Central Florida; heat continues

Heat indices were between 106 and 110 degrees across Central Florida Wednesday. A heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service Office in Melbourne and it will be in effect for Volusia, Orange, Seminole, Lake, Marion, Polk, Osceola, Sumter, and northern Brevard until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Storm coverage has started to increase, bringing a slight relief. Frequent lightning and gusty winds are possible with the storms. Most storms have not had much movement, which can also lead to minor flooding where storms have been more persistent. Make sure to avoid any flooded streets.

If you are somewhere in Central Florida getting ready for #4thofJuly early celebrations, stay weather aware! Storms are quickly developing, creeping to I4. Lightning can strike over 10miles from the base of a storm. Stay safe.

LIVE DOPPLER9 RADAR HERE: https://t.co/WUdXb67eZW pic.twitter.com/JP0SetpoYo — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 3, 2019

The official high temperature at Orlando International Airport reached 96 degrees, at Dayotna Beach the official high was 95 and Melbourne reached 93 degrees. But the heat indices across Central Florida were close to 112 for some spots. This extreme heat is dangerous, especially for kids, elderly and those doing strenuous activities outdoors.

It is advised to stay in air-conditioned places or to take shade often if you are working outdoors. Staying hydrated throughout the day is crucial. Do not wait until you are thirsty to drink water, as it may be too late and you likely are already dehydrated. Dress in loose fitting clothing in light colors. Eating light meals helps your body stay cooler. Try to limit activities outdoors during the peak hours of heat, between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Florida is hot, especially in the summer. But it is rare to be under a widespread heat advisory.

In fact, the last time Orange, Volusia, Seminole and Osceola counties were under a heat advisory was on June 16, 2010. Including this occurrence, there have been only seven heat advisories issued since 2005. There were three consecutive days starting June 20, 2009, that heat advisories were issued for most, if not all, east Central Florida counties.

Know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

If you or anyone you know is having a heat stroke, call 911 immediately.

Afternoon storms could bring a slight relief for some Wednesday, but the storms will not be widespread, therefore most of Central Florida will remain with the dangerous heat in place. Storms will mainly affect inland locations after 2 p.m.

Expect a warm night, with low temperatures struggling to drop to the upper 70s and partly cloudy skies.

Tips: Beat the heat

At the beach, rip currents are moderate.

Florida: This could be our hottest day in years. Use caution!🌴🥵 Live on 9... pic.twitter.com/y3XEIXhU7J — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) July 3, 2019

