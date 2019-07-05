0 Storms winding down, steamy evening; stormier weekend ahead

A severe storm warning issued for Marion county Friday afternoon, expiring before shortly after 4:30 p.m. There were other clusters of strong storms moving across Central Florida, which have started to wind-down. Expect storms and rain to end around 9 p.m. across the entire region.

The heat is on over Central Florida. Although heat indices will remain just below a heat advisory criterion, expecte another hot day Saturday afternoon, heat indices around 103 for some spots, residents and visitors of Central Florida are advised to take precautions when doing activities outdoors.

Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city

It is advised to stay in air-conditioned places or to take to shade often if you are working outdoors. Staying hydrated throughout the day is also crucial. Do not wait until you are thirsty to drink water, as it may be too late and you likely are already dehydrated by the time you feel thirst.

Tips: Beat the heat

To keep cool, it's advised to dress in loose-fitting clothing in light colors. Eating light meals also helps your body stay cooler. It's best to limit activities outdoors during the peak hours of heat, between noon and 4 p.m.

FRIDAY’S STORMS

The east coast sea breeze and southeast wind was stronger and storms developed in the late afternoon. Strong storms developed in the afternoon, mainly affecting interior portions of Central Florida. The southeast winds also allowed some strong thunderstorms to form in Lake and eastern Volusia counties.

Here's this week's temperature review for #Orlando.

We are coming off the #heatwave this weekend.

It will still be hot, but seasonably hot. Trade off? more rain & storms this weekend. #Flwx #stormalert9



Threats, timing & forecast for the weekend here: https://t.co/5KAGbnqMug pic.twitter.com/YEs9pARp2V — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 5, 2019

WEEKEND FORECAST

Saturday will be a very similar day to Friday. Strong storms will likely develop in the afternoon due to the sea breeze and winds staying from the southeast. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s. The difference will be that the rain and storms could linger, scattered, into the evening hours. A brief break is possible overnight, with storms picking back up again Sunday afternoon.

Due to the persistent cloud coverage since the morning hours Sunday, the highs will remain on par with average highs this time of the year in the low 90s. The winds will be shifting from the south Sunday. The showers and storms will be on and off Sunday as an upper-level disturbance arrives to Central Florida, providing lots of instability to the area.

WEEKEND WEATHER THREATS

Frequent lightning: Remember that lightning can strike over 10 miles from a storm’s base.

Torrential rain: Some spots could receive over 2 inches of rain where storms become more persistent. Minor flooding is possible.

Gusty, damaging winds are possible.

Make sure to have our free WFTV Weather app, where we will send you alerts as soon as a warning is issued for your current location and you will also receive lightning alerts when lightning strikes near your location. We will bring you updates throughout the weekend, and certified meteorologist George Waldenberger will be live starting at 4 p.m. Friday with the most updated forecast.

Watch your full 5-day forecast below:

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.