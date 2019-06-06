Stormy afternoon commute; coastal rain by sunset

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Rain is in the forecast for Central Florida Thursday.
Strong storms have quickly filled the radar, making the commute harder for Central Florida residents and visitors.
The storms will continue to slowly move toward the east coast of Central Florida and will be lingering through the early evening.
Humidity is high and the temperatures feel like in the triple digits Thursday afternoon. Showers developed inland after noon, and have slowly moved from the south-southwest. They will reach coastal locations by 6 p.m., and linger through sunset.
The chance for showers and storms will continue to end of this work week. Increasing tropical moisture, from the remnants of Invest 91L, which was located over the western Gulf of Mexico, moving over Florida this weekend.
The rain is expected to continue through the weekend, with temperatures slightly above average, around 92 degrees each day. The high heat index will continue too.
Chief certified meteorologist Tom Terry will be live startign at 4 p.m. on Eyewitness News tracking today's storms and with this weekend's wet forecast.
As always, remember to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen.
Here comes the rain again...#Eurythmics1983 #Florida2019 pic.twitter.com/ynKv7RQZYR— tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) June 6, 2019
The coast looks nice! Storms build over inland C. Florida.— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) June 6, 2019
South-southwest winds guarantees heat & with lots of humidity, the temps feeling between 5-13 degrees warmer! Stay hydrated & remember when thunder roars, go indoors. https://t.co/9uZYU7JNh8 pic.twitter.com/GgBdleklBb
A wet pattern shaping up for a lot of us across the southeast this weekend! I'll break it down for you our local rain impacts live starting at 4pm. #WetSeason @WFTV pic.twitter.com/62HHAmJdSK— tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) June 6, 2019
