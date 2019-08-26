Stormy weather: Rain, some strong storms expected in Central Florida

It looks like it will be another rainy day Monday in Central Florida.
There is a 60% chance of storms, some strong, too.
The average high temperature will hit 93 degrees.
The evening skies will be partly cloudy and a low average temperature of 75 degrees.
Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said the afternoons will be active all week.
At the beach, the rip current risk is low.
Meanwhile, the fourth tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, Dorian, is maintaining its strength as it moves toward the Windward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Read more on Dorian: T.S. Dorian maintains strength as it churns in Atlantic
