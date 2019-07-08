Wet week ahead in Central Florida with tropical depression formation possible

After a soggy weekend, more rain is on the way across Central Florida as a tropical depression is forecast to develop off the coast.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Monday’s forecast calls for a 60 percent chance of rain and a high of 91. He said more wet weather is in the forecast this week, as a tropical depression works to form in the Gulf of Mexico.
“The Gulf of Mexico will be a hot spot this week,” Shields said.
The National Hurricane Center said Monday that there’s a 70 percent chance of tropical formation in the Gulf in the next five days.
Shields said if it does form, it’s too soon to know where it will head, but early predictions send it to the west away from Florida.
The National Hurricane Center has increased the chance of tropical formation in the next 5 days to 70%. The main concern for west central and southwest Florida remains heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/HlOvi7gaOS— NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) July 8, 2019
But he said wet weather is here to stay either way, with 50 and 60 percent rain chances throughout the week with high temperatures in the low 90s.
