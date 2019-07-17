The heat remains strong across Central Florida and some storms could be strong Wednesday afternoon after the sea breeze kicks in.
Temperatures will rise to the low to mid-90s today across Central Florida. The heat will spark sea breezes along both coasts after 2 p.m. and they will collide in the interior region. Expect the storms to move slowly and possibly produce between 1 and 2.5 inches for some locations.
Some clusters of storms will first develop east of I-4 after 3 p.m. and slowly crawl inland. Once the sea breezes collide, torrential rain and stronger storms to develop between the I-4 corridor and I-75, by 4 p.m. The coast should be rain free by this time.
The storms will quickly cool off the temperatures, bringing them down to the mid- to upper 80s. It will still feel very muggy. Storms will cease before sunset over Central Florida.
THREATS
Some afternoon storms could produce 60 mph wind gusts and frequent lightning. Make sure you stay weather aware and go indoors as soon as you hear thunder.
Lightning can strike over 10 miles away from the base of a thunderstorm.
As some storms will move slowly and become persistent over same locations, there could be some minor flooding affecting these areas. Avoid driving over flooded streets, the floodwater might be deeper than expected. Remember floodwaters only 6 inches deep could make a vehicle stall out.
