0 Strong cold front arrives Friday, chance for severe storms

The winds coming out of the south-southeast have started to bring more moisture and heat across Central Florida. Rain showers likely to develop in the late afternoon into the evening with the chance for severe storms Friday as a strong cold front arrives.

Thursday afternoon will be hot across our area. The temperatures could reach 90 degrees in Orlando. A moisture surge and the heat will develop scattered rain showers through the afternoon; they will be moving south to north and could linger through the evening. Low temperatures will be in the low

70s, as the clouds will keep the day's heat trapped near the surface overnight. It will also be a very muggy night.

I'm watching this monster of a storm headed our way. Expect stormy weather tomorrow afternoon. pic.twitter.com/AuZZn6nHLU — Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) April 18, 2019

An enhanced chance for severe weather threatens the northern half of Florida through the Carolinas to Virginia. In Central Florida, numerous

severe storms are possible, with some damaging gusts and isolated tornadoes developing.

A strong cold front will sweep over Central Florida late Friday. Before its arrival, the rain and storm coverage will ramp up.



Friday morning the winds will be from the southwest. The morning will be very warm and very muggy; some showers could affect the morning and noon commute. Rain will be scattered and moving from southwest to northeast. After 3 p.m. the line of storms, associated directly with the front, will enter northwestern Marion County. There is a high risk for numerous and organized storms over the counties north of Seminole County. Once the line of storms moves south, the storms will lose organization, but they can still produce severe conditions, such as damaging wind gusts, and develop isolated tornadoes. The threat for severe weather will continue through the late afternoon into the early evening as the storms and front move south.

If the front continues to move at the expected speed and timing, it should be south of Central Florida by 10 p.m. If you have plans and are anxiously awaiting better weather, you could be aware (what?) of the wind shift to know when it is safe to go out. When the winds shift from the northwest, then the threat for severe weather has diminished.

Future Track at 6pm tomorrow shows the main squall line moving through with individual storms out ahead of the line. pic.twitter.com/Ny8CdF61Ei — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) April 18, 2019

We are closely monitoring the evolution of this system for the probability of severe weather.

After the front passes, the weather will be magnificent. Expect temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s this upcoming weekend and lots of sunshine. Nights will be crisp, with low temperatures a bit chilly in the low to mid-50s.

Winds along the east central coast of Florida

Check the water temperatures

