0 Strong storms race east; coast braces for gusts, torrential rain

ORLANDO, Fla. - UPDATE:

Tornado warning has expired, but the severe storms continue to move to the east. Lake Nona will likely experience gusty winds and torrential rainds duringthe next hour through 6 p.m.

5:22 p.m.:

A tornado warning has been issued for Orange County until 6 p.m. and for Osceola County until 5:45 p.m. Click here to watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News right now for live updates.\

Previous story:

It is going to be another hot, muggy and wet Central Florida day. At least the rain will cool (some of) us off, a bit. Expect storms to be a bit stronger than Tuesday's afternoon storms.

During the early afternoon a line of storms arriving from the west has swept over Seminole and Volusia counties. Some scattered, less strong storms over Orange and mainly clear over Osceola County, at the time.

Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city

Satellite imagery clearly shows how the movement of the thickest clouds, which are yielding storms, are being pulled to the northeast. Expect the same movement trend to continue during the rest of the afternoon and early evening.

Severe storms developed over Osceola and Orange Counties shortly after 3 p.m. Strong gusts, exceeding 60 mph and over 120 lightning strikes were registered within a 15 minute span.

Some of the storms traveling over Central Florida the rest of the afternoon will move to the east-northeast and could produce 60 mph gusts and frequent lightning.

When thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning can strike well away from a thunderstorm's base.



There could be more severe storms developing through the 5 p.m. busy commute. Make sure you stay informed and have at least 2 ways of receiving weather alerts. Also, take your time on the roads, there could be some with minor flooding.

#StormAlert9: Severe storm warning for Polk Co. 60mph gusts, hail.

Winter Haven, Haines City, Auburndale, Jan Phyl Village, Fussels Corner, Lake Alfred, Davenport, Polk City, Lake Hamilton, Inwood, Loughman & Winter Haven Airport https://t.co/7zMlpeE4XF pic.twitter.com/KwZ7eHUJS6 — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) June 19, 2019

#StormAlert9: Severe storm warning for NW Osceola & South Central Orange. Over 120 lightning strikes within the last 15min. 60 mph gusts possible. https://t.co/7zMlpeE4XF pic.twitter.com/dOnirV21hT — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) June 19, 2019

Temperatures are in the upper 80s to low 90s, but with the winds coming from the southwest and the high humidity present, expect temperatures to feel as if they were in the mid to upper 90s for some locations across Central Florida. Especially if the rain come in the latter part of the afternoon.

#StormAlert9:

Got rain? You are less hot!

No rain for you yet? You are extra hot! But you still got a chance for storms later.. or sooner. Read more here: https://t.co/7zMlpeE4XF pic.twitter.com/qTw1PltJ6b — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) June 19, 2019

Central Florida can expect scattered showers and storms by early evening and then the weather will settle by 10 p.m. and remain partly cloudy overnight, lows in the mid-70s.

The last batch of upper air instability will cross Central Florida Wednesday and then a drier trend will take over for the rest of the week. But with more sunshine and limited shower and storm activity, expect the temperatures to rise to the low to mid-90s each day through the weekend.

At the beach, rip currents are low.

#Stormalert9: Check out the storm movement & upper level flow: all heading northeast. Southwesterly winds guarantees HOT TEMPS!



El calor está (y estará) presente en #Florida Central con el viento desde el suroeste. Más tormentas esta tarde, si no le tocó alguna ya. ¡Atentos! pic.twitter.com/Zc5pQmrP4M — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) June 19, 2019

Line of storms about to enter #Orange & #Seminole Counties. Here are the ETA’s for the following cities:

Make sure you are indoors, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Downtown Orlando, storms will arrive by 2:30pm#stormalert9https://t.co/qhWzHINbpD pic.twitter.com/QnlbhYJ9QS — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) June 19, 2019

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News

Check your 5-day weather forecast below:

Thunderstorms - Watch vs. warning:

A severe thunderstorm watch means thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area.

A severe thunderstorm warning indicates severe weather has been spotted by radar and there is imminent danger to life and property.

According to Redcross.org, every year people are killed or seriously injured by severe thunderstorms, despite warning.

Florida is the lightning capital of the United States, and contrary to popular belief, it can strike in the same place twice.

Read more: 9 striking facts about lightning

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.