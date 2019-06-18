0 Strongest storms clear Central Florida; scattered showers still possible

ORLANDO, Fla. - After the strongest storms cleared Central Florida, we are left with the possibility of scattered showers through the early evening.

A line of storms swept over Downtown Orlando shortly before 2 p.m., producing downpours and lightning strikes. Orlando Utilities Commission website showed over 1,000 customers left without power due to the storms.

The storms continued moving toward the coast, producing downpours and frequent lightning. By 4 p.m. most of the strongest storms were moving over the Atlantic Ocean.

Central Florida: Strongest storms are over the Atlantic Ocean now.

Here are some rainfall estimates during from 10am to 4p.m.

Storms moved fast, rainfall around a quarter of an inch (generally speaking) inland, with some locations a bit more. #Stormalert9https://t.co/phmOY7Ard8 pic.twitter.com/jGl7DXxwW7 — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) June 18, 2019

There is still a chance for some lingering showers to move from the west over Central Florida through the early evening, overnight lows falling to about 74 degrees.

Line of strong showers moving east at about 20 mph. Reaching Downtown #Orlando before 2 p.m.

If you are outdoors & hear thunder make sure you head indoors immediately. Some storms developing ahead of the main line. #stormalert9https://t.co/qhWzHINbpD pic.twitter.com/Rm9wLMc7Bm — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) June 18, 2019

The high rain coverage lingers for Wednesday, but drier air will filter, reducing rain chances to less than 30 percent of Central Florida, mainly in the afternoon. With more sunshine, expect high temperatures to be in the low 90s to end the workweek.

At the beach Tuesday, rip currents are moderate.

Thunderstorms watch vs. warning:

A severe thunderstorm watch means thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area.

A severe thunderstorm warning indicates severe weather has been spotted by radar and there is imminent danger to life and property.

According to Redcross.org, every year people are killed or seriously injured by severe thunderstorms, despite warning.

Florida is the lightning capital of the United States, and contrary to popular belief, it can strike in the same place twice.

Check your five-day weather forecast below:

Your SUMMER OUTLOOK has been released!🌴😀 pic.twitter.com/ZuMMioilsT — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 18, 2019

