0 Sun peeks, cool temps, coastal clouds; seas stay dangerous Wednesday

Today marks the official start of spring, and the weather knows it (at least for us, Floridians!).

The day will remain mostly cloudy and with a slight chance for showers along the coast Wednesday, while the sun will make a comeback in the afternoon across inland locations.

The weather will continue to improve, especially over inland counties, Wednesday afternoon. Crisp temperatures, will stay slightly below average and the humidity will feel very comfortable. Wind gusts could reach up to 20 mph this afternoon across metro Orlando, and slightly higher along the coast.

Roughs seas, high surf and high risk for rip currents

As a low-pressure system stays near the Bahamas, the north-northeasterly winds will dominate across local and offshore waters. Its proximity will bring hazardous conditions for swimmers and boaters.

A small craft advisory is in effect for all local and offshore waters, at least until Wednesday afternoon. There will be a gradual decrease in the winds through the end of the work-week. Wednesday afternoon, the seas will be between 6 and 8 feet. The winds will be from the north-northeast at about 15-20 knots.

High surf advisories are in effect along Flagler County beaches to the north. Coastal Flagler County could experience some flooding, especially in low-lying areas near the shore during high tides, there is a coastal flood advisory in effect until Wednesday evening.

Life-threatening rip currents will continue to affect local beaches. Swim near a lifeguard, if you must get in the water.

Nice weather reigns for the rest of spring break

Spring breakers will finally get to enjoy the sunshine Thursday through the weekend. A high pressure system aloft will guarantee mostly sunny skies and a gradual increase in the temperatures. Also, with the winds diminishing, the beach will become more tempting and enjoyable. Temperatures will be around average for this time of the year in the upper 70s. Take the sunscreen, the sun's angle this time of the year guarantees an easy sunburn.

