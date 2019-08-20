Sunny and cloudy: Afternoon storms possible as sea breeze cranks up again

ORLANDO, Fla. - There is a 40% chance of afternoon storms Tuesday in Central Florida.
Related Headlines
“The storms will fire up inland right through the heart of the afternoon. A few could be strong with gusty winds, lightning, and downpours,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.
Most of the day will be sunny and cloudy with an average high of 92 degrees.
Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News
The rip current risk at the beach is low, however, it is advised to always check with beach patrol before entering the water.
“The sea breeze will crank up again today. Because we have an onshore flow, we’ll be mainly dry at the beach,” Shields said.
Tuesday night’s average low temperature will reach 75 degrees.
Watch your 5-Day forecast below:
100 days until Thanksgiving...and some BIG changes in our weather! pic.twitter.com/T851wy8fy0— Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) August 20, 2019
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}