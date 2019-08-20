  • Sunny and cloudy: Afternoon storms possible as sea breeze cranks up again

    By: Brian Shields , Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - There is a 40% chance of afternoon storms Tuesday in Central Florida.

     

    “The storms will fire up inland right through the heart of the afternoon. A few could be strong with gusty winds, lightning, and downpours,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

     

    Most of the day will be sunny and cloudy with an average high of 92 degrees.

     

    The rip current risk at the beach is low, however, it is advised to always check with beach patrol before entering the water.

     

    “The sea breeze will crank up again today. Because we have an onshore flow, we’ll be mainly dry at the beach,” Shields said.

     

    Tuesday night’s average low temperature will reach 75 degrees. 

     

