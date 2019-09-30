Sunny, slight chance of passing showers throughout Central Florida

It will be a sunny and cloudy day in Central Florida Monday.
Related Headlines
The average high temperatures will reach 89 degrees with a 20% chance of passing showers.
A breezy day is also in store for Central Florida, with an average low temperature of 74 degrees.
"We’ll have a breezy pattern to kick-off our work week. The winds will come in off the water and we’ll have some gusts over 25 mph. The onshore flow will also bring in a few spotty showers now and then," Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.
Download: WFTV news & weather apps | Hour-by-hour forecast
At the beach, the rip current risk is high.
“Beachgoers are urged to be extremely cautious at the coast today and to avoid entering the surf, no matter what skill of swimmer,” according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday’s outlook:
Party sunny with a chance of showers with a 40% chance of rain. The high temperatures will be in the mid-80s.
Catch up on your 5-Day Forecast below:
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
Watch: Eyewitness News for the latest forecast
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}